Former Gorman star knew Texans were good early in season — VIDEO

Former Bishop Gorman standout Brevin Jordan talked about the Houston Texans’ surprise run to the playoffs Friday on radio row at Super Bowl 58.

Houston Texans tight end Brevin Jordan celebrates after their win against the Cleveland Browns in an NFL wild-card playoff football game Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Former Bishop Gorman star tight end Brevin Jordan said he and his Houston Texans teammates knew they were going to shatter expectations after a Week 4 win over Pittsburgh.

“We started 0-2 and then got a big win against Jacksonville in Week 3, and then we dominated Pittsburgh,” he said Friday at the Review-Journal booth on Super Bowl 58 radio row. “I think we all took a second after that one to look around the locker room and think, ‘We could be pretty good.’”

He knew rookie quarterback CJ Stroud was going to be exceptional long before that.

Jordan said that happened in one of his first practices of the offseason. Jordan was running a clearout route and was not even part of the progression, yet Stroud still threw in his direction.

Apparently, the coverage left him alone on a linebacker, and Stroud was able to recognize it even though it wasn’t one of his reads. Jordan said for a rookie that early in his pro career to be able to see everything and make that decision was remarkable.

“I knew CJ Stroud was that dude right then in OTAs,” Jordan said. “When I came back to the huddle, he told me, ‘Look, if there’s a linebacker on you, I’m throwing that ball.’ I knew right then I liked him and that he would be really good.”

Stroud and the Texans, expected to be a laughingstock, made the playoffs with a young core, and Jordan is excited for the future.

“Honestly, we have the foundational pieces,” he said. “We have young guys like Tank Dell, CJ Stroud. A young offensive coordinator, young head coach. Now it’s just about building on that, grab some guys in free agency and keep going. We know what it takes to win close games now. I’m excited to go into next year.”

It will be Jordan’s fourth season in the league after the Texans picked him out of Miami in 2021.

Even at just 23, he’s concentrating on trying to make the most out of each year.

“I’m just enjoying the process,” he said. “I’m enjoying the journey. The NFL is ‘not for long.’ My job is to just enjoy every practice, every down. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, so I want to maximize it, enjoy it, make as much money as possible and just enjoy my life and not live with too much stress or anything.”

Jordan discussed the Texans, what he likes to do for fun when he’s back home in Las Vegas and the explosion of football in Southern Nevada in the full interview above.

