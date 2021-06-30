Legacy High football player dies during athletics-related activity

An incoming freshman football player at Legacy High School has died during an athletics-related activity at the school, according to the Clark County School District.

Legacy High School (Google Street View)

CCSD confirmed the death, which happened Monday night, in a statement:

“The Clark County School District is deeply saddened by the sudden passing of one of our students. The district is in mourning over the loss of this young life. Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the student during this time.

“It is never easy to lose a valuable life, especially at a young age, and we will truly remember this student as part of the CCSD family.”

The player’s name was not released.

Legacy principal Kenneth Sobaszek could not be reached for comment Wednesday, but the Review-Journal obtained a memo he sent to the school’s parents.

“It is with deep sympathy that I inform you of the recent passing of one of our students,” the statement read. “As athletic practice was beginning Monday evening, a student suffered a medical emergency. It is with a heavy heart that I inform you that the student passed away. The school and district are mourning this loss of a young life. It is never easy to lose a valuable life, especially at a young age, and we will truly remember this student as part of our Longhorn family.”

Assistant principal Tami Habig and athletic director Jesse Kiel did not respond to voicemail messages. Zach Monticelli, Legacy’s first-year football coach, did not respond to an email seeking comment.

Football practice with coaches present during a summer down period is not permitted by the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association. But voluntary noncontact and conditioning workouts are common at most schools.

