4-star Bishop Gorman offensive lineman commits to ACC school

Here is the Nevada Preps team of the year

Bishop Gorman offensive linemen Doug Utu (56) and SJ Alofaituli (65) position themselves during a game against Liberty at Bishop Gorman High School on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman offensive lineman SJ Alofaituli, one of the nation’s top recruits in the class of 2025, announced his college commitment to Miami on Friday.

“It was just the culture and people (at Miami), and the people that filled the facility. It’s something special they have something going on there,” Alofaituli said in a 247Sports YouTube live stream.

Alofaituli, a four-star recruit by 247Sports, is the 55th-ranked overall 2025 prospect by the site. He chose Miami over Michigan and Nebraska.

Listed at 6 feet, 3 inches, 290 pounds, Alofaituli is the second-ranked 2025 recruit in the state by 247Sports. He helped block for a Gorman offense that averaged 431 yards and more than 49 points last season, when it went 12-0 and was named national champions by MaxPreps and USA Today for the fourth time in program history.

Alofaituli said the offensive line development from Miami coach Mario Cristobal and offensive line coach Alex Mirabal was a determining factor in his choice.

“(Cristobal) believed in me since freshman year,” Alofaituli said. “He always had that connection with me and my family. He believed in me and is going to develop me and make me a great player on and off the field.”

Miami finished 7-6 overall and 3-5 in the Atlantic Coast Conference last season.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.