101°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada Preps

4-star Bishop Gorman offensive lineman commits to ACC school

Bishop Gorman offensive linemen Doug Utu (56) and SJ Alofaituli (65) position themselves during ...
Bishop Gorman offensive linemen Doug Utu (56) and SJ Alofaituli (65) position themselves during a game against Liberty at Bishop Gorman High School on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Bishop Gorman running back Devon Rice (3) and offensive lineman Doug Utu (56) celebrate Rice&#x ...
4-star Bishop Gorman offensive lineman commits to SEC school
Bishop Gorman holds up their Class 5A Division I high school football state championship trophy ...
Here is the Nevada Preps team of the year
Vashti Cunningham smiles after winning the women's high jump during the U.S. track and field ch ...
Graney: Former Bishop Gorman star looks to jump into 3rd Olympics
Bishop Gorman's Savannah Searcy (32) goes wild with her teammates after scoring and drawing a f ...
State-title showdown named Nevada Preps game of the year
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 5, 2024 - 9:49 am
 

Bishop Gorman offensive lineman SJ Alofaituli, one of the nation’s top recruits in the class of 2025, announced his college commitment to Miami on Friday.

“It was just the culture and people (at Miami), and the people that filled the facility. It’s something special they have something going on there,” Alofaituli said in a 247Sports YouTube live stream.

Alofaituli, a four-star recruit by 247Sports, is the 55th-ranked overall 2025 prospect by the site. He chose Miami over Michigan and Nebraska.

Listed at 6 feet, 3 inches, 290 pounds, Alofaituli is the second-ranked 2025 recruit in the state by 247Sports. He helped block for a Gorman offense that averaged 431 yards and more than 49 points last season, when it went 12-0 and was named national champions by MaxPreps and USA Today for the fourth time in program history.

Alofaituli said the offensive line development from Miami coach Mario Cristobal and offensive line coach Alex Mirabal was a determining factor in his choice.

“(Cristobal) believed in me since freshman year,” Alofaituli said. “He always had that connection with me and my family. He believed in me and is going to develop me and make me a great player on and off the field.”

Miami finished 7-6 overall and 3-5 in the Atlantic Coast Conference last season.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Coronado girls golf coach Joe Sawaia is the Nevada Preps Coach of the Year. (Courtesy)
Meet the Nevada Preps Coach of the Year
By / RJ

Coronado girls golf coach Joe Sawaia helped lead the Cougars to the 5A state title in his final year coaching to earn Nevada Preps Coach of the Year honor.

Bishop Gorman senior captain and quarterback Micah Alejado leaps into the end zone for a touchd ...
Meet the Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Year
By / RJ

The three-time All-Southern Nevada first-team selection has committed to play college football at Hawaii. He enrolled early to join the Rainbow Warriors for spring practice in his home state.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
4-star Bishop Gorman offensive lineman commits to SEC school
recommend 2
Meet the Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Year
recommend 3
Here is the Nevada Preps team of the year
recommend 4
State-title showdown named Nevada Preps game of the year
recommend 5
4-star Arbor View linebacker commits to Big 12 school
recommend 6
Meet the Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Year