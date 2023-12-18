59°F
Nevada Preps

Champions! Gorman wins 4th high school football national title

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 18, 2023 - 12:06 pm
 
Bishop Gorman captain Elija Lofton celebrates with his team’s Class 5A Division I high school football state championship trophy after defeating Liberty at Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Bishop Gorman holds up their Class 5A Division I high school football state championship trophy after defeating Liberty at Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bishop Gorman coach Brent Browner gathered his players at midfield after they won the Class 5A Division I state championship at Allegiant Stadium on Nov. 21.

He wanted to make sure they knew one thing.

“You guys just won a national championship,” Browner said, excited. The team cheered in response.

The title became official Monday. Gorman was crowned the 2023 high school football national champion by MaxPreps, receiving the No. 1 spot in the website’s final rankings.

It was the Gaels’ fourth mythical football national title. Bishop Gorman won three straight from 2014-16. It also remains No. 1 in USA Today’s Super 25 rankings, which will be updated Tuesday.

The Gaels started the season ranked No. 2 by MaxPreps and USA Today. Mater Dei (California) began in the top spot.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

