Champions! Gorman wins 4th high school football national title

Bishop Gorman was crowned the high school football national champion by MaxPreps on Monday, earning the school’s fourth mythical football national title.

Bishop Gorman captain Elija Lofton celebrates with his team’s Class 5A Division I high school football state championship trophy after defeating Liberty at Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bishop Gorman holds up their Class 5A Division I high school football state championship trophy after defeating Liberty at Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bishop Gorman coach Brent Browner gathered his players at midfield after they won the Class 5A Division I state championship at Allegiant Stadium on Nov. 21.

He wanted to make sure they knew one thing.

“You guys just won a national championship,” Browner said, excited. The team cheered in response.

The title became official Monday. Gorman was crowned the 2023 high school football national champion by MaxPreps, receiving the No. 1 spot in the website’s final rankings.

It was the Gaels’ fourth mythical football national title. Bishop Gorman won three straight from 2014-16. It also remains No. 1 in USA Today’s Super 25 rankings, which will be updated Tuesday.

The Gaels started the season ranked No. 2 by MaxPreps and USA Today. Mater Dei (California) began in the top spot.

