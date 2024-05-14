Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week: Durango’s Xander Mercurius

Durango baseball’s Xander Mercurius threw a complete game and had two hits in the Trailblazers’ playoff win to earn Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week honors.

Durango pitcher Xander Mercurius (7) throws to Sierra Vista during a Class 4A high school state playoff game on Saturday, May 11, 2024, at Durango High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Xander Mercurius has been one of the Durango baseball team’s top pitchers and hitters this season.

The junior pitcher and infielder showed off his ability to do both jobs well over the weekend to keep the Trailblazers’ state-title hopes alive.

Mercurius tossed a complete game and went 2-for-3 with an RBI at the plate in Durango’s 2-1 home victory over Sierra Vista in a Class 4A state winners’ bracket game Saturday.

He was named Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week for his efforts.

“The defense we had all game and situational hitting by our whole team really just gave us an edge that helped us win that game,” Mercurius said. “We are really hyped and ready to get out there and put Durango baseball back on the map.”

Durango faces Silverado in a 4A state winners’ bracket game Thursday at Faith Lutheran for a spot in Saturday’s title game.

Let’s get to know this week’s boys athlete of the week. (Note: Answers have been edited for clarity and length.)

Nevada Preps: Who’s an MLB player you look up to and try to model your game after?

Mercurius: I really like to look up to (New York Yankees pitcher) Marcus Stroman and just how he carries himself on the mound and just as a person.

NP: What’s been your favorite memory in your baseball playing career thus far?

Mercurius: My favorite memory of playing baseball is winning a gold medal with Team USA when I was 15.

NP: If you weren’t playing baseball, what sport would you be playing?

Mercurius: I would be playing basketball because it is super fun and I’m a natural-born hooper.

NP: Do you have any game-day superstitions that you follow?

Mercurius: I drive to school and the first song I put on is “Hide Away” by Daya. I usually stop by the gas station and get a donut and chocolate milk.

NP: Do you have a go-to pregame meal or snack or postgame celebratory meal?

Mercurius: Pregame meal is water and Gatorade that my coach gives me. Postgame, it’s all about In-N-Out Burger. I can never go wrong with a No. 1.

