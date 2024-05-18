Palo Verde bounces back to win 5A state baseball title — PHOTOS

Palo Verde lost to Reno High on Saturday morning at Bishop Gorman, but bounced back in the afternoon to win the 5A state baseball title.

So you want to be a MLB umpire — it’s not that easy

Palo Verde celebrates after winning the state championship in a Class 5A baseball state title game against Reno on Saturday, May 18, 2024, at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde infielder Ethan Clauss, right, is congratulated after scoring during a Class 5A baseball state title game against Reno on Saturday, May 18, 2024, at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Reno’s Jaydon Loose (17) rounds first base while Palo Verde infielder Tanner Johns (21) shouts to his teammates during a Class 5A baseball state title game on Saturday, May 18, 2024, at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde infielder Tanner Johns (21) catches to out Reno’s Harvey Smerdon (8) during a Class 5A baseball state title game on Saturday, May 18, 2024, at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde outfielder R.L.Chandler (1) catches for an out on Reno during a Class 5A baseball state title game on Saturday, May 18, 2024, at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde outfielder Karsen Smaka (6) falls to the field after catching for an out on Reno during a Class 5A baseball state title game on Saturday, May 18, 2024, at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde outfielder Jace Jefferies (4) slides safely into second base while Reno’s Logan Ford (7) anticipates the ball during a Class 5A baseball state title game on Saturday, May 18, 2024, at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Reno’s Harvey Smerdon prepares to catch for an out on Palo Verde during a Class 5A baseball state title game on Saturday, May 18, 2024, at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde outfielder Jace Jefferies (4) prepares to catch a foul ball for an out on Reno during a Class 5A baseball state title game on Saturday, May 18, 2024, at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde infielder Tanner Johns (21) bends to catch for an out on Reno during a Class 5A baseball state title game on Saturday, May 18, 2024, at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Reno outfielder Dawson Planeta (5) catches for an out on Palo Verde during a Class 5A baseball state title game on Saturday, May 18, 2024, at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Reno third baseman Mac Vandegrift (25) tags out Palo Verde outfielder Jace Jefferies (4) as he slides during a Class 5A baseball state title game on Saturday, May 18, 2024, at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Reno first baseman Mack Edwards (22) throws to first base for an out on Palo Verde during a Class 5A baseball state title game on Saturday, May 18, 2024, at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Reno pitcher Zackary Silverman (11) gets an out on Palo Verde at first base during a Class 5A baseball state title game on Saturday, May 18, 2024, at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Reno pitcher Darel Dalen (18) throws to Palo Verde during a Class 5A baseball state title game on Saturday, May 18, 2024, at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde outfielder Jace Jefferies (4) celebrates after hitting a single while Reno’s Mack Edwards (22) looks on during a Class 5A baseball state title game on Saturday, May 18, 2024, at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde infielder Andrew Kaplan (15) celebrates after scoring during a Class 5A baseball state title game against Reno on Saturday, May 18, 2024, at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde infielder Andrew Kaplan (15) celebrates after scoring while infielder Tanner Johns (21) claps in the background during a Class 5A baseball state title game against Reno on Saturday, May 18, 2024, at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde infielder Andrew Kaplan (15) sprints around the bases before scoring during a Class 5A baseball state title game against Reno on Saturday, May 18, 2024, at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Reno pitcher Zackary Silverman (11) throws to Palo Verde during a Class 5A baseball state title game on Saturday, May 18, 2024, at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde infielder Ethan Clauss (25) celebrates at second base while Reno’s Logan Ford looks to third during a Class 5A baseball state title game on Saturday, May 18, 2024, at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde celebrates after infielder Andrew Kaplan (15) scored during a Class 5A baseball state title game against Reno on Saturday, May 18, 2024, at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde infielder Luke Herrera (2) prepares to catch for an out on Reno during a Class 5A baseball state title game on Saturday, May 18, 2024, at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Reno third baseman Mac Vandegrift (25) attempts to out Palo Verde outfielder R.L.Chandler (1) as he slides safely on base during a Class 5A baseball state title game on Saturday, May 18, 2024, at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde first baseman Tanner Johns (21) catches for an out on Reno’s Jackson Sellers (1) during a Class 5A baseball state title game on Saturday, May 18, 2024, at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde infielder Luke Herrera (2) dives to score at home plate during a Class 5A baseball state title game against Reno on Saturday, May 18, 2024, at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde pitcher Hayden Lucibello (22) throws to Reno during a Class 5A baseball state title game on Saturday, May 18, 2024, at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde head coach Dustin Romero cheers with his team’s championship trophy after they won a Class 5A baseball state title game against Reno on Saturday, May 18, 2024, at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde outfielder Jace Jefferies (4) reaches for fans after his team won a Class 5A baseball state title game against Reno on Saturday, May 18, 2024, at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde poses for photos after winning a Class 5A baseball state title game against Reno on Saturday, May 18, 2024, at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Reno’s Jackson Sellers (1) celebrates with his team after scoring during a Class 5A baseball state title game against Palo Verde on Saturday, May 18, 2024, at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. Reno won to push the championship title to a double elimination game against Palo Verde. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Reno first baseman Mack Edwards runs to catch for an out during a Class 5A baseball state title game against Palo Verde on Saturday, May 18, 2024, at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. Reno won to push the championship title to a double elimination game against Palo Verde. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Reno’s Jackson Berg (14) scores at home plate during a Class 5A baseball state title game against Palo Verde on Saturday, May 18, 2024, at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. Reno won to push the championship title to a double elimination game against Palo Verde. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Reno’s Jaydon Loose slaps hands with Logan Ford (7) after scoring during a Class 5A baseball state title game against Palo Verde on Saturday, May 18, 2024, at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. Reno won to push the championship title to a double elimination game against Palo Verde. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde runs into a dog pile as they win a Class 5A baseball state title game against Reno on Saturday, May 18, 2024, at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde celebrates after winning a Class 5A baseball state title game against Reno on Saturday, May 18, 2024, at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde celebrates with their trophy after winning a Class 5A baseball state title game against Reno on Saturday, May 18, 2024, at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde baseball coach Dustin Romero said he didn’t expect his team would clinch the Class 5A state championship with a dominant, shutout performance Saturday.

Especially given how the day started.

Palo Verde lost in the morning to Reno High 10-3. But it had another opportunity to win the title since it was the team’s first loss in the double-elimination state tournament.

The Panthers didn’t waste their second chance. The South’s No. 1 seed rolled to a 7-0 victory against Northern champion and No. 1-seeded Reno in the afternoon to win the state title at Bishop Gorman.

“They were never flustered after the first game,” Romero said. “They ate some sandwiches and they were ready to go. … Did I expect a 7-0 game? No. But I expected them to play well.”

The title was Palo Verde’s second in baseball. It won the 4A championship in 2018.

“All I told them was, ‘Flush (the first game) and get rid of it,’ ” Romero said. “I told them, ‘If we told you guys back in January when we first met that we’d have one game for the state championship, would we all be in?’ They all said, ‘We’re in.’ So I said, ‘Let’s go take it.’ ”

Starter Hayden Lucibello gave Palo Verde (28-11) a strong outing on the mound. The junior left-hander fired a shutout on 68 pitches. He allowed three Reno hitters to reach base on one hit and two hit batters.

“It feels great,” said Lucibello, who credited his defense for making his job easier. “We all met up and said our goal from the beginning was to make state and win it.”

Lucibello had plenty of offensive support. Eight Palo Verde batters reached base, six scored runs and five recorded at least one RBI. Luke Herrera and Barrett Johnson each recorded two RBIs for the Panthers.

“I don’t know what clicked today,” said third baseman Drew Kaplan, who went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored. “We were all tired, but the energy we had was insane. We were all able to pick each other up and go crazy for one another one last time. It was great to see.”

‘Had more energy’

Kaplan led off the second inning with his first of three singles. Catcher Connor Rosinski followed with a deep double to center field that scored Kaplan. Johnson added a two-run single later in the inning to put the Panthers ahead 3-0 in the second game.

Palo Verde extended its lead in the fifth. Herrera’s two-run double capped off a four-run inning.

“We had more energy and we just felt like we wanted it more,” Kaplan said. “That just wore on everybody. Once we had the energy and saw (Reno) down, we knew we had it.”

In the first game, Reno (28-11) scored in the first inning and added two more runs in the fifth. The Huskies exploded for seven runs in the seventh inning to force the second game. The loss snapped Palo Verde’s 12-game winning streak heading into Saturday.

“We wanted to leave it all out there (in the second game),” Kaplan said. “This is the last time we’re going to be a squad. We went this far, so why not go win it out?”

‘A true team’

Romero became Palo Verde’s coach at the end of last season. For the senior class, he was their fourth coach in four years.

Romero “always believed in us and that made everybody believe in each other,” Kaplan said. “We always had the talent, but we didn’t always know how to play. This year, we learned how to play winning baseball and how to win for each other and be a true team.”

Palo Verde didn’t let a pair of injuries derail its season. It lost starting catcher Brady Dallimore, a Texas Christian commit and the team’s leading hitter (.565), to a season-ending leg injury last month. Starting shortstop Ethan Clauss, a Texas A&M commit, missed time with a wrist injury.

But the Panthers found ways to win despite being short-handed. With the help of strong starting pitching, solid defense, and contributions from their entire lineup, the Panthers clicked at the right time to emerge out of the wide-open 5A playoffs with the Southern Region and state titles.

“It puts our name on the board again as state champs in this city,” Romero said. “In this city, there’s very, very great teams and now we can say we’re one of them. We hit another goal. I’m proud of these kids, especially the seniors since they’ve been through a lot. It’s huge to do this and all the credit goes to our kids.”

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.