5 Nevada prep baseball records that (probably) will never be broken

The Nevada high school baseball record book contains several outstanding achievements. Here are five records that likely will never be broken.

So you want to be a MLB umpire — it’s not that easy

Bishop Gorman's Joey Gallo looks to turn a double play as Green Valley's Even Van Hoosier slides into second base during the Nevada State 4A Baseball Championship game at Morse Stadium at CSN in Henderson on May 21, 2011. (Jason Bean/Review-Journal)

The high school baseball season has come to an end. Some teams added to their baseball legacies this year, while others began to start their own.

The best of Nevada high school baseball is cemented in the state’s record book.

The record book is monitored and updated yearly by the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association. Here are five records that will (probably) never be broken:

Most consecutive victories: 35, Bishop Gorman (2009)

Bishop Gorman ripped off 35 straight victories after starting the season 1-3. The Gaels lost to Cimarron-Memorial in the double-elimination playoffs, but defeated Cimarron-Memorial in the state tournament to clinch the title. It was Bishop Gorman’s fourth championship during a run of seven straight state titles.

The Gaels’ 2009 team is littered throughout the record book. The team is also the state record-holder for most hits (572), most runs scored (561) and highest batting average (.463) in a season.

Coach with most state titles: 12, Rodger Fairless

Fairless was part of dominant runs at two different schools. He led Valley to six state titles and compiled a 244-40-1 record from 1980 to 1989.

Fairless then won six straight titles from 1993 to 1998 during a seven-year run at Green Valley. He finished with a 204-28 record with the Gators. Pahranagat Valley’s Brad Loveday is the closest coach to Fairless with seven titles.

Most career home runs: 67, Joey Gallo, Bishop Gorman (2009-12)

Big leaguer Joey Gallo showed in high school he was a top home run hitter. Gallo set the state record for career home runs during a dominant stretch at Bishop Gorman.

Gallo hit 25 during the 2011 season. It’s the second-most home runs ever hit in a single campaign, behind the 29 Chris Aguila hit for McQueen in 1997.

Galena’s Steven Lerud had the previous career record home-run record with 60.

Gallo didn’t stop when he left Bishop Gorman. He has 201 MLB home runs as of May 20.

Most career triples: 27, Brandon Pletsch, Rancho (2008-11)

Pletsch played a key role in Rancho teams that finished state runner-up in 2010 and as a state semifinalist in 2011.

Pletsch hit 13 triples in 2009, which is tied for the state record for most triples in a season. Laughlin’s Matt Morgan is second in career triples with 21.

Most RBIs in a season: 80, Gallo, Bishop Gorman (2012)

After a strong season at the plate in 2011, Gallo followed it up by setting the state record for most RBIs in a season. Gallo hit .509 and added 21 home runs as the Gaels won their seventh straight state title.

Gallo is tied with Bishop Gorman teammate Johnny Field for the second-most RBIs in a season as well with 78. Gallo set that mark in 2011.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.