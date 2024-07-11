112°F
Where is defending national champion Bishop Gorman in preseason poll?

Bishop Gorman captain Elija Lofton celebrates with his team’s Class 5A Division I high s ...
Bishop Gorman captain Elija Lofton celebrates with his team’s Class 5A Division I high school football state championship trophy after defeating Liberty at Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Bishop Gorman offensive lineman Alai Kalaniuvalu announced his college commitment on Wednesday. ...
4-star Bishop Gorman offensive lineman commits to Big Ten school
Bishop Gorman offensive linemen Doug Utu (56) and SJ Alofaituli (65) position themselves during ...
4-star Bishop Gorman offensive lineman commits to ACC school
Bishop Gorman running back Devon Rice (3) and offensive lineman Doug Utu (56) celebrate Rice&#x ...
4-star Bishop Gorman offensive lineman commits to SEC school
Bishop Gorman holds up their Class 5A Division I high school football state championship trophy ...
Here is the Nevada Preps team of the year
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 11, 2024 - 10:34 am
 
Updated July 11, 2024 - 10:43 am

Defending national champion Bishop Gorman is not the preseason favorite to win its second straight title.

Gorman was ranked No. 2 behind Mater Dei (California) in MaxPreps’ preseason top 25 football poll released Thursday. The teams will meet Sept. 6 in Santa Ana, California.

The national powers last played in 2022 when Mater Dei rallied in the fourth quarter for a 24-21 victory at Gorman. It was the Gaels’ only loss of the season.

Gorman went 12-0 last season and was ranked No. 1 by MaxPreps and USAToday in their final polls to be coined national champion. It was the school’s fourth national title after winning three straight from 2014 to 2016.

Gorman was ranked No. 2 in last year’s MaxPreps preseason poll behind Mater Dei. Gorman assumed the No. 1 ranking after Mater Dei lost to St. John Bosco (California) 28-0 on Oct. 13.

The Gaels will open their season against three-time defending Hawaii Open Division state champion Kahuku on Aug. 16 at Gorman. They play at St. Thomas Aquinas (Florida), ranked No. 11 in the preseason poll, on Aug. 24 before their showdown with Mater Dei.

Gorman will host No. 24 Orange Lutheran (California) on Sept. 13 to conclude its nonleague schedule before playing Nevada schools the rest of the season.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

Bishop Gorman senior captain and quarterback Micah Alejado leaps into the end zone for a touchd ...
Meet the Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Year
By / RJ

The three-time All-Southern Nevada first-team selection has committed to play college football at Hawaii. He enrolled early to join the Rainbow Warriors for spring practice in his home state.

Here is the Nevada Preps team of the year
4-star Bishop Gorman offensive lineman commits to SEC school
State-title showdown named Nevada Preps game of the year
4-star Bishop Gorman offensive lineman commits to Big Ten school
Meet the Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Year
4-star Bishop Gorman offensive lineman commits to ACC school