Where is defending national champion Bishop Gorman in preseason poll?

Bishop Gorman won its fourth national football championship last season, but the Gaels aren’t favored to repeat in MaxPreps’ preseason top 25 poll released Thursday.

Bishop Gorman captain Elija Lofton celebrates with his team’s Class 5A Division I high school football state championship trophy after defeating Liberty at Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Defending national champion Bishop Gorman is not the preseason favorite to win its second straight title.

Gorman was ranked No. 2 behind Mater Dei (California) in MaxPreps’ preseason top 25 football poll released Thursday. The teams will meet Sept. 6 in Santa Ana, California.

The national powers last played in 2022 when Mater Dei rallied in the fourth quarter for a 24-21 victory at Gorman. It was the Gaels’ only loss of the season.

Gorman went 12-0 last season and was ranked No. 1 by MaxPreps and USAToday in their final polls to be coined national champion. It was the school’s fourth national title after winning three straight from 2014 to 2016.

Gorman was ranked No. 2 in last year’s MaxPreps preseason poll behind Mater Dei. Gorman assumed the No. 1 ranking after Mater Dei lost to St. John Bosco (California) 28-0 on Oct. 13.

The Gaels will open their season against three-time defending Hawaii Open Division state champion Kahuku on Aug. 16 at Gorman. They play at St. Thomas Aquinas (Florida), ranked No. 11 in the preseason poll, on Aug. 24 before their showdown with Mater Dei.

Gorman will host No. 24 Orange Lutheran (California) on Sept. 13 to conclude its nonleague schedule before playing Nevada schools the rest of the season.

