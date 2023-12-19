Bishop Gorman adds another national championship honor to its resume

Bishop Gorman finished atop USA Today’s Super 25 rankings for the fourth time in its history, beating out high school teams from Florida and California.

Bishop Gorman prays after winning the Class 5A Division I high school football state championship game against Liberty at Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bishop Gorman’s Keytrin Harris eyes the end zone as he catches the ball before scoring a touchdown during the second half of a Class 5A Division I high school football state championship game against Liberty at Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bishop Gorman’s football team added another title to its trophy case Tuesday.

The Gaels were crowned national champions by USA Today, one day after MaxPreps named Gorman its top team.

It’s the fourth time Bishop Gorman earned the mythical national title from USA Today. The Gaels also finished atop the publication’s Super 25 rankings from 2014 to 2016.

Chaminade-Madonna (Florida) finished No. 2 in the USA Today poll, and Mater Dei (California), the top-ranked team in the preseason, was No. 3.

Bishop Gorman went 12-0 and won the Class 5A Division I state championship. Its out-of-state wins came against ranked opponents Corner Canyon (Utah), Miami Central (Florida) and Corona Centennial (California).

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.