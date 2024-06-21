Here is the Nevada Preps team of the year

Bishop Gorman football won the Class 5A Division I state title and a fourth mythical national championship to earn Nevada Preps Team of the Year honors.

The Bishop Gorman football team gathered at midfield at Allegiant Stadium after its 56-11 win over Liberty in the Class 5A Division I state title game Nov. 21.

The Gaels were celebrating being the best high school football team in the state of Nevada. But they also began celebrating another title.

“You guys just won a national championship,” Bishop Gorman coach Brent Browner yelled to his team in excitement.

The Gaels, along with winning the state title, finished No. 1 in both MaxPreps and USA Today’s final rankings to earn their fourth mythical national championship.

Bishop Gorman’s display of dominance earned the program Nevada Preps Team of the Year honors.

“It’s a blessing, 100 percent,” Browner said in December after being crowned MaxPreps’ national champion. “It’s great for our state, for the national championship high school football team to be from Nevada. I think it means a ton, not just for our program but for our state, and I’m super proud to serve these guys and to achieve that goal.”

Bishop Gorman was No. 2 in MaxPreps’ preseason rankings. The Gaels opened their season Aug. 18 with a 63-42 win over Corner Canyon (Utah), which ended the season ranked No. 13 by MaxPreps. Bishop Gorman added a 60-15 win over Long Beach Poly (California) the following week.

The Gaels’ most impressive win came against then-ranked No. 6 Miami Central (Florida) on Sept. 1. After a downpour of rain and lightning caused a nearly 90-minute delay, Bishop Gorman scored with less than 30 seconds left to secure a 39-35 home win.

“It was going to be whoever had the ball last,” Browner said after the game. “That’s a great football team we played. … That’s why you’re here at Gorman. That’s what we’re doing, and it’s fun.”

The Gaels added another impressive win over No. 14 Centennial (Corona, California) on Sept. 8 before opening local play with a 49-6 rout of Liberty. Bishop Gorman was still No. 2 on both Max Preps and USA Today’s rankings afterwards behind Mater Dei (California).

Things took a turn after Mater Dei lost 28-0 to St. John Bosco (California) on Oct. 13. Bishop Gorman grabbed the top spot in both rankings the following week.

The Gaels never looked back. They rolled through the rest of their in-state opponents to win their 13th state title in the last 14 years. The national championship became official when Bishop Gorman was No. 1 in Max Preps and USA Today’s final rankings in December.

“This was probably one of the most unique seasons we’ve ever had,” Browner said. “But I think the kids handled it tremendously well. They stayed focused, they stayed locked in. They didn’t waver. That’s just a testament to all the stuff that we keep preaching.”

Browner also credited his senior class for their efforts. Those players didn’t play their freshman year because of COVID-19 restrictions. They left as national champions.

“They stayed with it,” Browner said. “They stayed true to what they wanted to accomplish. The hard work and all that discipline shows in the long run it does pay off.”

