4-star Bishop Gorman offensive lineman commits to Big Ten school
Bishop Gorman offensive lineman Alai Kalaniuvalu, the state’s fourth-ranked class of 2025 recruit by 247Sports, announced his college commitment Wednesday.
Four-star Bishop Gorman offensive lineman Alai Kalaniuvalu announced his college commitment to Oregon on Wednesday on his social media accounts.
Kalaniuvalu, the fourth-ranked class of 2025 recruit in Nevada by 247Sports, chose Oregon over other notable Division I schools such as Utah, Southern California, Nebraska and Michigan.
100% COMMITTED🦆#JURY @KalaniuvaluAlai @oregonfootball @105CoachTerry @CoachDanLanning @BishopGormanFB pic.twitter.com/5s3y1Mjv5j
— Alai Kalaniuvalu (@AKalaniuvalu) July 10, 2024
Kalaniuvalu, listed at 6 feet, 4 inches, 305 pounds, is part of a trio of four-star Gorman offensive linemen who are among the state’s top 2025 recruits. All three have made their college decisions this summer.
SJ Alofaituli, the state’s second-ranked recruit, committed to Miami on July 5, and third-ranked recruit Douglas Utu committed to Tennessee in June.
Gorman wide receiver Derek Meadows, a five-star recruit and the state’s top-rated prospect, will announce his college commitment Saturday. Notre Dame, Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana State and Michigan are in Meadows’ final five.
