4-star Bishop Gorman offensive lineman commits to Big Ten school

Bishop Gorman offensive lineman Alai Kalaniuvalu, the state’s fourth-ranked class of 2025 recruit by 247Sports, announced his college commitment Wednesday.

Bishop Gorman prays after winning the Class 5A Division I high school football state championship game against Liberty at Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Four-star Bishop Gorman offensive lineman Alai Kalaniuvalu announced his college commitment to Oregon on Wednesday on his social media accounts.

Kalaniuvalu, the fourth-ranked class of 2025 recruit in Nevada by 247Sports, chose Oregon over other notable Division I schools such as Utah, Southern California, Nebraska and Michigan.

Kalaniuvalu, listed at 6 feet, 4 inches, 305 pounds, is part of a trio of four-star Gorman offensive linemen who are among the state’s top 2025 recruits. All three have made their college decisions this summer.

SJ Alofaituli, the state’s second-ranked recruit, committed to Miami on July 5, and third-ranked recruit Douglas Utu committed to Tennessee in June.

Gorman wide receiver Derek Meadows, a five-star recruit and the state’s top-rated prospect, will announce his college commitment Saturday. Notre Dame, Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana State and Michigan are in Meadows’ final five.

