117°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada Preps

4-star Bishop Gorman offensive lineman commits to Big Ten school

Bishop Gorman offensive lineman Alai Kalaniuvalu announced his college commitment on Wednesday. ...
Bishop Gorman offensive lineman Alai Kalaniuvalu announced his college commitment on Wednesday. (Bishop Gorman)
Bishop Gorman prays after winning the Class 5A Division I high school football state championsh ...
Bishop Gorman prays after winning the Class 5A Division I high school football state championship game against Liberty at Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Bishop Gorman offensive lineman Alai Kalaniuvalu announced his college commitment on Wednesday. ...
Bishop Gorman offensive lineman Alai Kalaniuvalu announced his college commitment on Wednesday. (Bishop Gorman)
More Stories
Bishop Gorman offensive linemen Doug Utu (56) and SJ Alofaituli (65) position themselves during ...
4-star Bishop Gorman offensive lineman commits to ACC school
Bishop Gorman running back Devon Rice (3) and offensive lineman Doug Utu (56) celebrate Rice&#x ...
4-star Bishop Gorman offensive lineman commits to SEC school
Bishop Gorman holds up their Class 5A Division I high school football state championship trophy ...
Here is the Nevada Preps team of the year
Vashti Cunningham smiles after winning the women's high jump during the U.S. track and field ch ...
Graney: Former Bishop Gorman star looks to jump into 3rd Olympics
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 10, 2024 - 4:35 pm
 

Four-star Bishop Gorman offensive lineman Alai Kalaniuvalu announced his college commitment to Oregon on Wednesday on his social media accounts.

Kalaniuvalu, the fourth-ranked class of 2025 recruit in Nevada by 247Sports, chose Oregon over other notable Division I schools such as Utah, Southern California, Nebraska and Michigan.

Kalaniuvalu, listed at 6 feet, 4 inches, 305 pounds, is part of a trio of four-star Gorman offensive linemen who are among the state’s top 2025 recruits. All three have made their college decisions this summer.

SJ Alofaituli, the state’s second-ranked recruit, committed to Miami on July 5, and third-ranked recruit Douglas Utu committed to Tennessee in June.

Gorman wide receiver Derek Meadows, a five-star recruit and the state’s top-rated prospect, will announce his college commitment Saturday. Notre Dame, Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana State and Michigan are in Meadows’ final five.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Coronado girls golf coach Joe Sawaia is the Nevada Preps Coach of the Year. (Courtesy)
Meet the Nevada Preps Coach of the Year
By / RJ

Coronado girls golf coach Joe Sawaia helped lead the Cougars to the 5A state title in his final year coaching to earn Nevada Preps Coach of the Year honor.

Bishop Gorman senior captain and quarterback Micah Alejado leaps into the end zone for a touchd ...
Meet the Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Year
By / RJ

The three-time All-Southern Nevada first-team selection has committed to play college football at Hawaii. He enrolled early to join the Rainbow Warriors for spring practice in his home state.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
4-star Bishop Gorman offensive lineman commits to SEC school
recommend 2
4-star Bishop Gorman offensive lineman commits to ACC school
recommend 3
4-star Arbor View linebacker commits to Big 12 school
recommend 4
State-title showdown named Nevada Preps game of the year
recommend 5
Meet the Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Year
recommend 6
Here is the Nevada Preps team of the year