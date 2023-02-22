44°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Local

COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations plateau in Clark County, state

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 22, 2023 - 3:33 pm
 
The Southern Nevada Health District and its partners installed vending machines at the Regional ...
The Southern Nevada Health District and its partners installed vending machines at the Regional Transportation Commission’s (RTC) Bonneville Transit Center, on Thursday June 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have plateaued in Clark County and statewide at some of the lowest levels of the pandemic, according to new state data.

The 14-day average for daily new confirmed cases in the county dipped to 91 from the prior week’s 96. Statewide, the average stayed at 135, according to data from the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services.

Confirmed and suspected COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county decreased to 134 from 152 a week earlier. Statewide, they declined to 174 from 190.

The 14-day average for daily new deaths remained at zero in both the county and state.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 620,131 confirmed cases in the county and 818,723 statewide.

There have been 9,308 COVID-19 deaths in the county and 11,911 statewide.

Contact Mary Hynes at mhynes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @MaryHynes1 on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Light hail, snow reported day after windstorm batters Las Vegas Valley
Light hail, snow reported day after windstorm batters Las Vegas Valley
2
Rio landlord plans ‘multi-phase’ renovation, ‘open’ to MLB ballpark
Rio landlord plans ‘multi-phase’ renovation, ‘open’ to MLB ballpark
3
’A lot of people’ turned away as visitors crowd Red Rock Canyon
’A lot of people’ turned away as visitors crowd Red Rock Canyon
4
Mark Wahlberg sells mansion for $55M as he focuses on Vegas
Mark Wahlberg sells mansion for $55M as he focuses on Vegas
5
$440K video poker jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$440K video poker jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Police arrest woman, 34, on statutory sexual seduction charge
Police arrest woman, 34, on statutory sexual seduction charge
‘A lot of emotion’: Metro video project chronicles Black officers’ experiences
‘A lot of emotion’: Metro video project chronicles Black officers’ experiences
Housing market starts year on slow note in Las Vegas, US
Housing market starts year on slow note in Las Vegas, US
Knights goaltender impressive in 1st NHL start in 11 months
Knights goaltender impressive in 1st NHL start in 11 months
Knights make trade with Coyotes, improve salary-cap flexibility
Knights make trade with Coyotes, improve salary-cap flexibility
Chicago’s drummer rose from Las Vegas lounges
Chicago’s drummer rose from Las Vegas lounges