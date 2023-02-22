COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations plateau in Clark County, state

Cases and hospitalizations remain at some of the lowest levels of the pandemic both in Clark County and statewide.

The Southern Nevada Health District and its partners installed vending machines at the Regional Transportation Commission’s (RTC) Bonneville Transit Center, on Thursday June 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have plateaued in Clark County and statewide at some of the lowest levels of the pandemic, according to new state data.

The 14-day average for daily new confirmed cases in the county dipped to 91 from the prior week’s 96. Statewide, the average stayed at 135, according to data from the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services.

Confirmed and suspected COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county decreased to 134 from 152 a week earlier. Statewide, they declined to 174 from 190.

The 14-day average for daily new deaths remained at zero in both the county and state.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 620,131 confirmed cases in the county and 818,723 statewide.

There have been 9,308 COVID-19 deaths in the county and 11,911 statewide.

Contact Mary Hynes at mhynes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @MaryHynes1 on Twitter.