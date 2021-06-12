Crews attempt new tactic in wildfire west of Las Vegas

About 200 firefighters continue to fight the Sandy Valley Fire, which remained about 40 percent contained Saturday morning in the Potosi Mountain area.

Large clouds of smoke created by a 200-300 acre fire near Sandy Valley Road and Highway 160 pass over the Strip on Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

A wildfire that broke out Thursday afternoon west of the Las Vegas Valley remained at 40 percent contained Saturday morning, as firefighters attempt to create a new fireline around the blaze, officials said.

The Sandy Valley Fire, which started due to target shooting that caused a spark in dry vegetation, broke out around 1:35 p.m. Thursday in the Potosi Mountain area, about 20 miles west of Las Vegas. The fire is almost halfway contained and has been mapped at 1,381 acres as of Saturday morning, the Bureau of Land Management said.

About 200 firefighters are suppressing the blaze on Saturday, which is on BLM and U.S. Forest Service lands, officials said. The fire started about 2 miles west of state Route 160 on Sandy Valley Road.

Firefighters on Saturday are using helicopters to take crews to higher elevations, in hopes to create a fireline on the east and establish access on the north and south sides of the blaze. Crews are continuing to create a fireline on the west side of the fire, and assess buildings that may have been affected in the Potosi Pass area, the BLM said.

Officials have recommended precautionary evacuations for all residents and commercial buildings on Potosi Pass Road, the BLM said Friday.

No injuries have been reported and no buildings are in immediate threat as of Saturday morning, the agency said. The Sandy Valley and Potosi Pass roads are currently only open to residents.

Crews with the BLM, U.S. Forest Service, National Park Service, Nevada Division of Forestry and Clark County firefighters are currently helping fight the blaze.

