Crews battle 2-alarm fire in east Las Vegas Valley

Firefighters were called just after 8 p.m. to the 5500 block of Mountain Vista Street.

Crews are battling a two-alarm fire Monday night at a structure in the east Las Vegas Valley.

Firefighters were called just after 8 p.m. to the 5500 block of Mountain Vista Street, between East Hacienda Avenue and East Russell Road, according to Clark County Fire Department Assistant Chief Dan Heenan.

No injuries have been reported, Heenan said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

