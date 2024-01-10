33°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local

Driver arrested in southeast Las Vegas fatal hit-and-run

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 9, 2024 - 8:45 pm
 
Updated January 10, 2024 - 6:56 am
Las Vegas Review-Journal
Las Vegas Review-Journal

A pedestrian was killed by a hit-and-run driver in southeast Las Vegas on Tuesday night.

The collision occurred about 5:30 p.m. near East Tropicana Avenue and South Sandhill Road when a westbound 2017 Toyota Corolla on Tropicana hit a 42-year-old man east of Sandhill, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The man was outside of a marked crosswalk, police said. The man died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

Police found the Toyota unoccupied and later arrested the suspected driver, 62-year-old Israel Claros. He faces one felony count of failing to stop at the scene of an accident, court records show.

Lt. Braden Schrag said the police department wants to stress the need for pedestrians to use a marked crosswalk when crossing a street.

Traffic will be slowed in the area during the fatal detail’s investigation.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VegasMarvRJ on X.

MOST READ
1
I-15 landmark south of Vegas being demolished
I-15 landmark south of Vegas being demolished
2
How can some Vegas hotel rooms be so cheap?
How can some Vegas hotel rooms be so cheap?
3
CARTOONS: This sums up Trump’s legal strategy
CARTOONS: This sums up Trump’s legal strategy
4
Man faces attempted murder charge after viral video of judge attack
Man faces attempted murder charge after viral video of judge attack
5
What we know, don’t know about the Mirage’s transition to Hard Rock
What we know, don’t know about the Mirage’s transition to Hard Rock
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Pedestrian becomes 3rd traffic death for Metro this year
Pedestrian becomes 3rd traffic death for Metro this year
Person critically injured in auto-pedestrian crash
Person critically injured in auto-pedestrian crash
Woman killed when vehicle hits pole in central valley
Woman killed when vehicle hits pole in central valley
Man facing DUI charge after pickup truck veers on to sidewalk, kills man
Man facing DUI charge after pickup truck veers on to sidewalk, kills man
Charges modified to murder in North Las Vegas homicide
Charges modified to murder in North Las Vegas homicide
2 killed in overnight Christmas day crashes
2 killed in overnight Christmas day crashes