Driver arrested in southeast Las Vegas fatal hit-and-run

A pedestrian was killed by a hit-and-run driver in southeast Las Vegas on Tuesday night.

The collision occurred about 5:30 p.m. near East Tropicana Avenue and South Sandhill Road when a westbound 2017 Toyota Corolla on Tropicana hit a 42-year-old man east of Sandhill, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The man was outside of a marked crosswalk, police said. The man died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

Police found the Toyota unoccupied and later arrested the suspected driver, 62-year-old Israel Claros. He faces one felony count of failing to stop at the scene of an accident, court records show.

Lt. Braden Schrag said the police department wants to stress the need for pedestrians to use a marked crosswalk when crossing a street.

Traffic will be slowed in the area during the fatal detail’s investigation.

