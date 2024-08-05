89°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local

Driver dead after crash in west valley

File - A Metro police vehicle on Monday, April 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Ve ...
File - A Metro police vehicle on Monday, April 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
More Stories
File - The 14-mile ride on the historic V&T Railroad from Carson City to Virginia City, Nev., i ...
Authorities probe alleged racist incident in Virginia City
North Las Vegas Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
1 man killed, 2 others injured in North Las Vegas house party shooting
North Las Vegas Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
Girl, 9, killed in crash involving suspected DUI driver, police say
Metro Homicide Lieutenant Jason Johansson gives a briefing on a shooting at a rental car compan ...
Woman killed, man critical in shooting outside car rental office
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 4, 2024 - 11:56 pm
 

A Las Vegas man died after a crash Saturday afternoon at the intersection of West Desert Inn Road and South Lindell Road, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The crash happened around 4:15 p.m. when a 1992 Geo Metro was traveling south on Lindell Road, approaching Desert Inn Road, police said. At the same time, Nakira Pray, 27, was driving a 2021 Toyota Rav4 while traveling west on Desert Inn Road and approaching Lindell Road.

Based on evidence at the scene and witness statements, Pray did not stop at the red light and the two vehicles crashed, police said in the release.

The Geo Metro driver, a 68-year-old man, was taken to University Medical Center with substantial injuries and was later pronounced dead, the release said.

Pray suffered minor injuries and was arrested after displaying signs of impairment, according to the Metro release.

The investigation is ongoing.

The man’s death marks the 91st traffic-related fatality in the Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction in 2024.

Contact Arlette Yousif at ayousif@reviewjournal.com and follow @arletteyousif on Instagram.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Pedestrian dead after central Las Vegas crash
RJ

The crash occurred around 10:45 p.m. on Sahara Avenue east of Valley View Boulevard, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Two people found dead after Sunday fire at Las Vegas apartment complex
recommend 2
Crash involving multiple cars leaves 1 dead, 1 injured in Las Vegas
recommend 3
Man dies nearly 2 months after being hit by car in Las Vegas
recommend 4
Sneakerheads descend on Las Vegas for Sneaker Con
recommend 5
Nearly 250 banned in ‘order out corridor’ law in downtown Las Vegas
recommend 6
Amid blood shortage, Las Vegas Valley residents urged to donate