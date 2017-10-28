1 killed in traffic crash in southeastern Las Vegas

One person was killed in a Saturday morning traffic crash in the southeastern Las Vegas Valley.

One person is dead after a fatal car crash on South Nellis Boulevard, near East Desert Inn Road in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

One person is dead after a fatal car crash on South Nellis Boulevard, near East Desert Inn Road in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

One person is dead after a fatal car crash on South Nellis Boulevard, near East Desert Inn Road in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

One person is dead after a fatal car crash on South Nellis Boulevard, near East Desert Inn Road in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

One person was killed in a Saturday morning traffic crash in the southeastern Las Vegas Valley.

Metropolitan Police Department patrol officers responded about 11:55 a.m. to the intersection of East Desert Inn Road and South Nellis Boulevard for reports of a crash involving two vehicles.

Details of the crash weren’t immediately available, but Las Vegas police Lt. Trish Cervantes confirmed at least one person was dead. Metro’s fatal detail unit is on scene investigating, and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.

36.129912, -115.065362