16-year-old girl injured in hit, run in east Las Vegas

A 16-year-old girl was seriously injured Sunday night after a hit-and-run crash in the east valley.

The teen was crossing Bonanza Road at Honolulu Street, near Pecos Road, in a marked crosswalk when she was struck by a car about 9:40 p.m., according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Peter Kisfalvi.

Kisfalvi said the vehicle that struck her fled the scene. The teen was hospitalized, and police are still searching for the driver who hit her.

