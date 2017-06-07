2 houses damaged in northeast Las Vegas fire

Clark County firefighters work to extinguish a two-house fire in the 3600 block of Three Bars Court in northeast Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 7, 2017. (Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Clark County firefighters work to extinguish a two-house fire in the 3600 block of Three Bars Court in northeast Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 7, 2017. (Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Clark County firefighters work to extinguish a two-house fire in the 3600 block of Three Bars Court in northeast Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 7, 2017. (Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Clark County firefighters work to extinguish a two-house fire in the 3600 block of Three Bars Court in northeast Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 7, 2017. (Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Clark County firefighters work to extinguish a two-house fire in the 3600 block of Three Bars Court in northeast Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 7, 2017. (Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Clark County firefighters work to extinguish a two-house fire in the 3600 block of Three Bars Court in northeast Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 7, 2017. (Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Clark County firefighters work to extinguish a two-house fire in the 3600 block of Three Bars Court in northeast Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 7, 2017. (Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Clark County firefighters work to extinguish a two-house fire in the 3600 block of Three Bars Court in northeast Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 7, 2017. (Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Clark County firefighters work to extinguish a two-house fire in the 3600 block of Three Bars Court in northeast Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 7, 2017. (Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Clark County firefighters work to extinguish a two-house fire in the 3600 block of Three Bars Court in northeast Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 7, 2017. (Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Clark County firefighters work to extinguish a two-house fire in the 3600 block of Three Bars Court in northeast Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 7, 2017. (Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Clark County firefighters cool off after fighting a two-house fire in the 3600 block of Three Bars Court on Wednesday, June 7, 2017. (Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Clark County firefighters cool off after fighting a two-house fire in the 3600 block of Three Bars Court on Wednesday, June 7, 2017. (Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Clark County firefighters pour water on a two-house fire in the 3600 block of Three Bars Court in northeast Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 7, 2017. (Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Two neighboring homes in the northeast valley caught fire Wednesday afternoon, displacing five adults and one child, the Clark County Fire Department said.

Firefighters responded at about 1 p.m. to reports of a fire at 3619 Three Bars Court, near Pecos and Gowan roads, the Fire Department said. Arriving firefighters found smoke and flames between two homes.

“The fire extended and affected three total homes before the fire was finally extinguished,” the Fire Department said in a release.

There were no reported injuries, the Clark County Fire Department said. The American Red Cross is assisting the six people displaced by the fire.

Damages have not been estimated, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.

36.2801747,-115.2912093