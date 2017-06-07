2 houses damaged in northeast Las Vegas fire

Two neighboring homes in the northeast valley caught fire Wednesday afternoon, displacing five adults and one child, the Clark County Fire Department said.
Firefighters responded at about 1 p.m. to reports of a fire at 3619 Three Bars Court, near Pecos and Gowan roads, the Fire Department said. Arriving firefighters found smoke and flames between two homes.
“The fire extended and affected three total homes before the fire was finally extinguished,” the Fire Department said in a release.
There were no reported injuries, the Clark County Fire Department said. The American Red Cross is assisting the six people displaced by the fire.
Damages have not been estimated, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.36.2801747,-115.2912093