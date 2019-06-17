2 suffer smoke inhalation, 7 displaced in east Las Vegas fires

Two people were treated for smoke inhalation and seven were displaced when two houses caught fire in the east Las Vegas Valley late Sunday.

Fire investigators believe the fire was started by a homemade barbecue.

Las Vegas and Clark County firefighters responded to the 2000 block of Bonita Avenue, near South Eastern and East St. Louis avenues, about 10:15 p.m. after fire dispatchers received several calls that a house was on fire, according to a Las Vegas Fire Department news release.

When firefighters arrived, a covered patio on the side of a one-story wood frame/vinyl house was on fire. Firefighters had the fire under control in less than 10 minutes.

The fire gutted the patio, it also burned the outside of a neighboring house facing the patio. The fire also extended to the outside wall of the house next door, firefighters was able to put that fire out within a few minutes.

One of the occupants and a neighbor tried fighting the fire with a garden hose prior to firefighters arrival, both suffered smoke inhalation. They were treated on scene and refused to be transported to the hospital.

Investigators determined that a homemade barbecue on the patio is most likely what started the fire. The occupant said the barbecue was used earlier.

Damage is estimated at $50,000 between the two properties.

The American Red Cross was assisting six adults and one teen that were displaced by the fire.