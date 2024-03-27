72°F
Business

California grocery chain opens 1st Vegas store

Customers line up to shop and line up for free food giveaways at Superior Grocers at the grand opening in East Las Vegas, Wednesday, March 27, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
The new Superior Grocers on opening day in East Las Vegas, Wednesday, March 27, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Customers exit and enter Superior Grocers at the grand opening in East Las Vegas, Wednesday, March 27, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Customers line up to shop at Superior Grocers at the grand opening in East Las Vegas, Wednesday, March 27, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Customers line up to shop at Superior Grocers at the grand opening in East Las Vegas, Wednesday, March 27, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
The new Superior Grocers on opening day in East Las Vegas, Wednesday, March 27, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Customers line up for free food giveaways at Superior Grocers at the grand opening in East Las Vegas, Wednesday, March 27, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 27, 2024 - 2:49 pm
 

Las Vegans now have more grocery options as a California chain opened its first valley location Wednesday.

California-based Superior Grocers held a grand opening for a store on the eastern side of the Las Vegas Valley at 1955 N. Nellis Blvd., at the intersection of East Lake Mead and North Nellis boulevards on Wednesday morning, according to a social media post from the company.

According to its website, Superior Grocers’ mission is “to offer the highest quality products at the lowest prices with exceptional customer service.”

The Las Vegas location is Superior Grocers first store outside of California, according to its website. Superior Grocers opened its first location in Covina, California in 1981 and has over 47 locations.

It’s unclear if Superior Grocers has plans to open more locations in Las Vegas as the company didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sean Hemmersmeier at shemmersmeier@reviewjournal.com. Follow @seanhemmers34 on X.

