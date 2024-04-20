90°F
Motorcyclist critically injured in east Las Vegas crash

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
April 20, 2024 - 2:50 pm
April 20, 2024 - 2:50 pm
 

A motorcyclist and his teenage passenger were hospitalized following a Friday night crash in the east valley.

The 44-year-old Harley-Davidson driver suffered life-threatening injuries, while the the boy sustained minor injuries, the Metropolitan Police Department wrote in a news release.

Police said the collision with a Jeep SUV was reported at 8:24 p.m. in the intersection of East Charleston Boulevard and Sloan Lane.

The Jeep’s driver made a U-turn on a green light on Charleston, but failed to yield the right of way to the motorcyclist, crossing into his path, police said.

The Jeep’s three occupants suffered minor injuries, with one of them requiring hospitalization, police said.

The crash remained under investigation.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.

