4-vehicle crash in east Las Vegas leaves 1 critically injured

One person was critically injured Sunday morning after a crash involving four vehicles in the eastern Las Vegas Valley.

The crash happened shortly before 7 a.m. near the intersection of East Charleston and South Lamb boulevards. The injured person, who was thrown from their vehicle after the impact, was hospitalized in critical condition at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Grant Rogers said.

No other injuries were reported.

Details surrounding the crash were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

