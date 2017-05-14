5 people hospitalized after east Las Vegas valley fire

(Clark County Fire Department)

Firefighters rescued five people dangling out second-story windows as a fire engulfed a house in the east valley, the Clark County Fire Department said.

About 11:20 p.m. Saturday, the fire department arrived at 4014 Meadow Foxtail Drive to investigate a report of a fire. Heavy smoke filled the single-family residence, the fire department said.

Five people trapped upstairs could not escape because the door to the bedroom was too hot, the fire department said. All were rescued and later hospitalized for smoke inhalation.

Damages have not been estimated and a cause of the fire has not been determined.

