71-year-old pedestrian killed in east Las Vegas crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 31, 2018 - 8:05 pm
 
A 71-year-old man was killed in a crash Sunday in the east valley, Las Vegas police said.

Jose Ortiz, 71, was hit by a 1999 Toyota Corolla about 12:20 p.m. while crossing East Bonanza Road east of Marion Drive in his motorized wheelchair, a release said. Ortiz died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

Police said Ortiz was crossing from south to north while the Corolla was heading west on Bonanza in the center lane. The car failed to yield the right of way to Ortiz and struck him, police said.

His death marks the 139th traffic death investigated by Metro in 2018.

