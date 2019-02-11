80-year-old driver who died in Boulder Highway crash identified

One person died after a two-car crash on Boulder Highway just south of the U.S. Highway 95 on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

An 80-year-old Las Vegas woman who died Friday in a crash has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Just before 11:20 a.m. on the 4100 block of Boulder Highway, just south of the U.S. Highway 95 on-ramp, Josephine Rotstein drove her Nissan Versa out of Boulder Station’s parking lot and attempted to cross all northbound lanes of Boulder Highway. She entered the path of a Chevy Cruz, which struck the driver’s side of Rotstein’s car, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

She was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where she died of multiple blunt force injuries. Her death was ruled an accident by the Clark County coroner’s office.

The patrol said Rotstein was not wearing a seat belt.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.

4100 Boulder Highway, las vegas, nv