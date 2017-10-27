Baby who died after being pulled from east Las Vegas pool identified

A 1-year-old baby who died after she was pulled from a pool in the east valley earlier this month has been identified as Brianna Anaya of Las Vegas.

She was Brianna Anaya of Las Vegas, a Clark County spokesman Dan Kulin said. Her cause and manner of death are still pending, he said.

A Clark County Department of Family Services report said she was pulled from a pool, and someone attempted CPR.

Brianna and her family have no history with Child Protective Services, according to the report.

Police responded to the backyard of a residence on the 1700 block of Apricot Tree Circle just after 3:30 p.m. Oct. 14, near Charleston and Hollywood boulevards, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Larry Hadfield said.

The 1-year-old girl was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center where she was pronounced dead. Police are investigating, Hadfield said.

