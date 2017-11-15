Bicyclist is killed after being hit by taxicab in east Las Vegas Valley

A bicyclist was killed in the east Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday evening after being hit by a taxicab, Las Vegas police said.

Police received the call about the collision at the intersection of Flamingo Road and Eastern Avenue just before 6:10 p.m. The bicyclist died at the scene.

The intersection is closed as police investigate. No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Flamingo Road and Eastern Avenue, Las Vegas, NV