Body found in east Las Vegas wash channel

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 28, 2021 - 2:09 pm
 
Updated July 28, 2021 - 6:23 pm
Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A body was found Wednesday morning near an east valley golf course, Las Vegas police said.

Officers were called about 10:15 a.m. after a report of a body in a wash channel on the 5400 block of Club House Drive, near The Club at Sunrise golf course, which is near Nellis Boulevard and Sahara Avenue, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Metro Lt. Miguel Ibarra later said patrol officers did not note anything suspicious about the death.

The coroner’s office will identify the person found dead and work to determine the cause and manner of death.

Further information was not immediately available.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

