East Valley

Body of 16-year-old boy found on Las Vegas Valley bike trail

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 1, 2023 - 1:56 pm
 
Updated August 1, 2023 - 2:45 pm
Angel Naranjo (GoFundMe)
Angel Naranjo (GoFundMe)

The death of a Las Vegas teenager has his family and friends wondering what happened to him.

The Clark County coroner’s office Tuesday confirmed the body of Angel Naranjo, 16, was found on a local bike trail at 12:47 a.m. Saturday. But the cause and manner of the boy’s death has not been determined, and the exact location where the body was found is not yet available, the coroner’s office said.

A GoFundMe page seeking donations to help fund a memorial service states that “he had more friends and made more of an impact on East Las Vegas than his years could ever count.”

“His closest friends were a tight group and remember how he was forever honest, genuine, and fiercely protective of them,” according to the page, organized by Las Vegas resident Cecilia Calderon.

“They remember him for his funny sense of humor, good cooking skills, and for the light he brought to their day, and as a ‘lady’s man’ who often ran late but always had style and a splash of cologne on him,” the GoFundMe stated in both English and Spanish.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on Twitter.

Is Lake Mead water safe to drink?
By / RJ

Before it hits a glass, water taken directly from Lake Mead, the Colorado River or the underground water table must run through two Southern Nevada Water Authority facilities.

 
Arrest made after pedestrian hit by 2 cars
By / RJ

Victor Morales, 55, is accused of DUI in connection with a July 10 crash with a pedestrian, who was pronounced dead at the scene after being hit by a second car.

