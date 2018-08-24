Body of child found in duffel bag at east Las Vegas home

Las Vegas police found the body of a young child inside a duffel bag at an east valley home after a mother told them her 3-year-old daughter went missing on a walk to the store.

Las Vegas police found the body of a young child inside a duffel bag at an east valley home after a mother told them her 3-year-old daughter went missing on a walk to the store.

The woman called police just before 9 p.m. Thursday and told police her daughter disappeared while she was taking her four children to an Albertson’s on the corner of Lake Mead and Hollywood boulevards, Metropolitan Police Department Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said.

Per police protocol, officers first got the woman’s consent to search her apartment at a complex across the street from the store. Spencer said that’s the first place officers look for missing children, because they often hide in their own homes.

Officers didn’t find anything during their first search, he said, but returned after it became unclear if the woman walked to the store with three children or four.

During the second search of the apartment, an officer found a duffel bag in a master bedroom closet.

Spencer said the officer found the body of a young child inside it. The child has not been identified, but matches the missing girl’s description.

He said it appeared the child was killed within the last three days.

The girl’s father was arrested earlier in the week when police responded to a domestic violence call at their home and discovered he had outstanding warrants, Spencer said. Her mother was taken into custody after the child’s body was found.

The woman’s other three children, all younger than 3 years old, were taken by Clark County Child Protective Services. Spencer said CPS investigated the family once in 2017.

The child’s death marks the 115th homicide Metro has investigated this year, and the 136th investigated in Clark County.

