Brush fire in east Las Vegas Valley diverts traffic

The brush fire was called in at 6:41 a.m., leading to the closure of Vegas Valley Drive in both directions near Nellis Boulevard.

“Upon arrival, fire crews found a vegetation fire burning to the east of the Royal Links Golf Club,” said Kelly Blackmon, Clark County senior deputy fire chief. “Crews were able to get ahead of the fire and keep it contained to a relatively small area considering the amount of vegetation that’s in this location.”

The fire was mostly contained, Blackmon said, though some smoke was visible from still smouldering hot spots. There were no injuries.

Authorities were investigating the cause.

