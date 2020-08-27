Clark County firefighters assist in fighting fire at Wetlands Park

Firefighters were called to the park near Tropicana Avenue and Boulder Highway, which is on Bureau of Land Management property, about 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

Smoke is seen as the Clark County Fire Department is fighting a fire at the Clark County Wetlands Park, on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Clark County Fire Department was helping to fight a fire Thursday morning at the Clark County Wetlands Park.

Firefighters were called to the park, near Tropicana Avenue and Boulder Highway, about 6:30 a.m. Thursday, Assistant Fire Chief Dan Heenan said.

Because the park is on Bureau of Land Management property, the county fire department was called to assist. It was not immediately clear where in the park the fire was located, Heenan said.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.