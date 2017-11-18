Coroner IDs bicyclist killed in Las Vegas after being hit by taxicab

The bicyclist killed Tuesday night after he was hit by a taxicab in the eastern Las Vegas Valley has been identified.

The Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner office located at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The bicyclist killed Tuesday night after he was hit by a taxicab in the eastern Las Vegas Valley has been identified.

Jesus Rivera, 52, died of blunt-force injuries shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Flamingo Road and Eastern Avenue, police said. The Clark County coroner ruled his death an accident.

Police said Rivera was bicycling east on Flamingo Road and tried to turn left or make a U-turn at Euclid Street when he was struck by a taxicab that was traveling westbound.

The 62-year-old taxi driver stopped at the scene and showed no signs of impairment.

Rivera’s death marked the 115th traffic fatality Las Vegas police have investigated this year.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.