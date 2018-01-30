Crews douse east Las Vegas house fire, get cookies from neighbor

Clark County firefighters responded to a house fire Monday, January 29, 2018, at 3687 Lanai Ave., near Charleston Boulevard and U.S. Highway 95. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A vacant house caught fire late Monday night in east Las Vegas.

Crews from the Clark County Fire Department were called out just before midnight to a home at 3687 Lanai Ave., near Charleston Boulevard and U.S. Highway 95.

Rosa Duran, who lives across the street, said the people who used to live in the home moved out recently. She said she saw them cleaning out the house the day before, but no one was actually staying there.

At 12:30 a.m. firefighters were still spraying down a smoking car port on the side of the house, and neighbors stood in their doorways or front yards to watch them work.

The inside of the car port and part of the home were damaged.

When the fire was out and crews started cleaning up, Duran reached over the fence in her front yard and handed a firefighter a pack of cookies.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

3687 Lanai Ave., Las Vegas, Nevada