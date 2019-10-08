Driver hospitalized after collision with SUV in east Las Vegas

A driver hospitalized Tuesday morning after a crash that shut down an east Las Vegas intersection was expected to survive, according to Las Vegas police.

Las Vegas police investigate a serious injury crash at East Harmon Avenue and South Sandhill Road on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police investigate a serious injury crash at East Harmon Avenue and South Sandhill Road on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police investigate an injury crash at Harmon Avenue and Sandhill Road in east Las Vegas, Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2019. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police investigate a serious injury crash at East Harmon Avenue and South Sandhill Road on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A driver hospitalized Tuesday morning after a crash that shut down an east Las Vegas intersection was expected to survive, according to Las Vegas police.

About 6:20 a.m., an SUV rear-ended a two-door car at East Harmon Avenue and South Sandhill Road, sending the driver of the smaller vehicle to a local hospital with serious injuries, said Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Larry Hadfield.

It was not unclear whether the SUV driver was suspected of impairment, he said.

The intersection had reopened as of 10 a.m.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0217.