Driver hospitalized after collision with SUV in east Las Vegas
A driver hospitalized Tuesday morning after a crash that shut down an east Las Vegas intersection was expected to survive, according to Las Vegas police.
About 6:20 a.m., an SUV rear-ended a two-door car at East Harmon Avenue and South Sandhill Road, sending the driver of the smaller vehicle to a local hospital with serious injuries, said Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Larry Hadfield.
It was not unclear whether the SUV driver was suspected of impairment, he said.
The intersection had reopened as of 10 a.m.
