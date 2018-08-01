Driver walks away unhurt from rollover crash in east Las Vegas

The driver of a vehicle avoided serious injury Tuesday morning after a vehicle rolled over and crashed into the landscaping in front of an east valley strip mall.

Las Vegas police say one vehicle was involved in a rollover on Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, in the east valley. (Max MIchor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The crash was called in about 2:30 a.m. at a strip mall on Russell Road west of Boulder Highway.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said only one vehicle was involved and impairment was not suspected. The driver declined medical treatment.

At the scene, passers-by stopped to watch as a tow truck flipped the vehicle back over and pulled it out of the landscaped area.

