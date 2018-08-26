Driver’s injuries serious following Sunday crash in east Las Vegas

A single-vehicle crash resulted in serious injuries on Sunday morningon Hollywood Boulevard near Vegas Valley Drive, said Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Chris Holmes. The car’s driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A single-vehicle crash resulted in serious injuries in the east Las Vegas Valley on Sunday morning.

The crash happened on Hollywood Boulevard near the road’s intersection with Vegas Valley Drive, said Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Chris Holmes. The car’s driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Hollywood Boulevard is closed at the intersection as of 9 a.m. Sunday.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newbegr on Twitter.

36.137156, -115.029127