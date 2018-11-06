East Las Vegas center renamed to honor first woman commissioner

The Clark County Commission voted Tuesday to rename the cultural center to Winchester Dondero Cultural Center, honoring the county’s first female commissioner, Thalia Sperry Dondero.

The Winchester Cultural Center in east Las Vegas has a new name and a new look.

On Tuesday the Clark County Commission renamed the facility to the Winchester Dondero Cultural Center, honoring the county’s first female commissioner, Thalia Sperry Dondero.

Dondero served on the board for 20 years starting in the 1970s. She died in September 2016 at age 96.

“She grew up in the neighborhood, Winchester,” said Commissioner Chris Giunchigliani. “And with her promotion of arts and culture, it just made sense.”

Giunchigliani will host a grand opening at 10 a.m. Saturday to celebrate the completion of the $2 million expansion and renovation of the center, located at 3130 McLeod Drive.

Commissioners approved the improvements in November 2017. They include 4,300-square-feet of new space that includes a fitness room, music room, arts room and multipurpose room.

More improvements are planned. The center’s 274-seat theater will be retrofitted with new seating, speakers and lighting beginning in early 2019, according to the county.

