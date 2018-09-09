Family displaced, cats die in Las Vegas mobile home fire

A large fire to a southeast Las Vegas Valley mobile home Sunday morning left a family displaced and several cats dead.

A family was displaced after a large fire to a southeast Las Vegas Valley mobile home on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. (Clark County Fire Department)

Multiple 911 callers reported the fire about 8:50 a.m. When Clark County Fire Department crews arrived at 3559 Lost Hills Drive, near Nellis Boulevard and Twain Avenue, they found flames coming from multiple doors and windows of a double-wide mobile home. Three people inside the home at the time got out before first responders arrived, and none suffered serious injuries, the department said.

Firefighters then made the decision to attack the main body of the fire while also protecting neighboring mobile homes from catching on fire, department spokesman Greg Cassell said.

One person was treated for smoke inhalation and taken to a local hospital for further treatment. Cassell said one firefighter suffered minor injuries after a section of the home’s floor collapsed.

The family’s cats died in the fire, officials said.

The mobile home is a total loss, although damage estimates had not yet been determined Sunday afternoon.

Thirty firefighters responded to the scene with assistance from Medic West, Southwest Gas Corp., NV Energy and Clark County animal control, the department said.

