Fast spreading ‘massive’ fire in east Las Vegas displaces 16

An unattended grill might be to blame for a Monday evening fire in the east valley that damaged three homes and a police vehicle and displaced 16 people.

Crews from the Las Vegas, North Las Vegas and Clark County fire departments responded about 7 p.m. after several reports of a fire at a cul-de-sac on Logan Court, near Charleston and Lamb boulevards, according to Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski.

The fire started behind a house in the cul-de-sac, then spread to two other houses on a neighboring street and several palm trees, Szymanski said.

As the fire spread to the trees, burning palm fronds fell onto a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department patrol vehicle which also caught fire.

Szymanski said 72 firefighters responded to the scene, and they managed to get the “massive” blaze under control in about half an hour.

Fire investigators believe the fire started with an outdoor grill that was left unattended and then spread to a patio cover, he said. One person was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation but no one was seriously injured.

The fire caused about $650,000 in damage and the American Red Cross of Southern Nevada was called in to assist 16 people who were displaced.

