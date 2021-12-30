Grass fire breaks out at Wetlands Park

A fire broke out at the Clark County Wetlands park on Wednesday evening, the Clark County Fire Department said.

A fire broke out at the Clark County Wetlands park on Wednesday evening, the Clark County Fire Department said.

Assistant fire chief Dan Heenan said in a statement that the “grass fire” was close to the visitor center but was not threatening the building. It was not clear how big the fire was or how it had started, but officials said they would provide more updates as they become available.

The Metropolitan Police Department and park police were assisting at the scene, Heenan said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.