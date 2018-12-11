Impaired driver suspected in death of pedestrian in east Las Vegas

A 78-year-old woman was killed Monday night when she was struck by an alleged DUI hit-and-run driver while crossing an east Las Vegas intersection.

Officers were alerted to the incident about 8:45 p.m. at Boulder Highway and Indios Avenue, near Twain Avenue, police said. The woman was walking west across Boulder Highway in a marked crosswalk, police said, when she was hit by a 2002 BMW X5 turning right from Indios Avenue onto northbound Boulder Highway.

Police said the woman had the right of way, and that the BMW driver, later identified as 54-year-old Stephen Marker, “turned right without yielding” before striking the woman and driving off.

The woman was pronounced dead at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, marking the 128th traffic death investigated this year by Las Vegas police.

Witnesses to the crash followed Marker’s vehicle, which drove to a nearby gas station before eventually returning to the scene, police said.

Marker, who is suspected of impairment, was arrested on one felony count of DUI resulting in death and two traffic-related charges for failing to stop at the scene of a crash and failing to yield to a pedestrian, court records show.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the woman’s identity once her family is notified.

