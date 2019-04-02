Las Vegas man, 63, dies after east valley crash

Clark County Coroner (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph)

A 63-year-old Las Vegas man died Thursday, hours after he was critically injured in a crash in the eastern valley, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Shortly before 6:40 p.m. Thursday, Mario V. Martinez was driving his Ford F-150 east on Charleston Boulevard at the same time a 59-year-old woman, driving a Kia Rio west on Charleston, entered the pickup truck’s path while attempting to turn left onto Tree Line Drive, Las Vegas police said.

The impact sent Martinez’s truck into a light pole. He was taken to University Medical Center for treatment but was pronounced dead from blunt force injuries about 9:10 p.m., the coroner’s office said.

The Kia driver, who suffered minor injuries, remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators. She was not suspected of DUI, police said.

Martinez’s death marked the 27th traffic fatality investigated by Las Vegas police this year. The crash remained under investigation as of Tuesday, police said.

