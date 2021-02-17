Las Vegas man in critical condition after auto-pedestrian crash
A Las Vegas man was hospitalized Wednesday morning after he was hit by a car in the eastern Las Vegas Valley.
Police said Edgar Javier Martinez, 29, was crossing diagonally across the intersection of Boulder Highway and East Missouri Avenue around 5 a.m. when he was hit by a 2002 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck.
Martinez was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center and was in critical condition as of 3:30 p.m., police said.
The driver of the truck stayed at the scene and showed no sign of impairment. Police said no arrests were made.
Boulder Highway was closed at the intersection but had reopened by 12:30 p.m.
Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.