97°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
East Valley

Las Vegas ‘place to be’ for concierge, Four Seasons employee says

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 7, 2019 - 2:14 pm
 

In more than two years as chief concierge at Four Seasons in Las Vegas, Patrick Rischard has learned to expect the unexpected at work.

“Just driving to work, I see this city is unbelievable,” he said. “Everything is changing and growing. This opens, this closes. From a concierge standpoint, this is the place to be because there is so much to offer.”

He recalled having a maintenance crew open Mandalay Bay Beach early so a guest on his way to a fishing expedition could practice fly-fishing. Recently, Rischard and the other concierge arranged for a guest to throw the first pitch at a Las Vegas Aviators game.

Another time, Rischard recalled, a teenage cellist from Spain was staying at the hotel. The guest had asked where he could find some cello sheet music. The concierge team made several calls to local music stores, searching fruitlessly for sheet music by the composer.

Two calls and three emails later, the team learned of a song by the composer stored in a box in the basement at the University of North Carolina. The team received photos sent in PDF form from a woman at the university.

Rischard said the concierge wrapped the PDFs in a bow for the guest and brought it to his room.

“As long as it is legal, moral and kind, and as long as it isn’t too crazy, we try to ask the question, ‘Why can’t we do it?’” Rischard said.

Rischard has been working as a concierge for over 20 years. He started working in a hotel in Switzerland as an intern and fell in love with the industry. He has been at the Four Seasons for two and a half years; he worked in Switzerland for four, Bellagio for seven and the Atlantis in Reno for six.

Ilse Harley, regional vice president and general manager of Four Seasons, said concierges’ ability to personalize experiences for each guest sets them apart from others.

Harley said Rischard encourages the concierge team at Four Seasons to constantly be exploring Las Vegas.

“Understanding that our skyline and experiences are evolving every day means that only the truly inquisitive professionals will be able to prepare the perfect guest itineraries,” Harley said.

Contact Rachel Spacek at 702-387-2921 or rspacek@reviewjournal.com. Follow @RachelSpacek on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Local Videos
Crash closes Las Vegas Blvd. near Fremont Street
A vehicle fleeing police crashed in the area of Fremont Street and Las Vegas Boulevard in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, June 7, 2019. (Courtesy Andy Herrera)
Clark County's third poet laureate
Heather Lang-Cassera, who will be Clark County's third poet laureate on June 1, is interviewed at the Writer's Block bookstore in Las Vegas, Friday, May 24, 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
One dead, two critical in Henderson shooting
One person is dead and two juveniles are in critical condition after a Friday morning shooting in Henderson, police said. During a briefing at the scene on Friday, Lt. Kirk Moore said the preliminary investigation has revealed that this incident is likely narcotics-related.
A man whose wives were found dead 8 years apart under similar circumstances is denied bail - VIDEO
Alan Sylwester, the man suspected of killing his wife, was denied bail again Wednesday morning during his preliminary hearing in Henderson.
Chief deputy district attorney: “Justice was done” in child pornography case - VIDEO
Clark County Chief Deputy District Attorney James Sweetin speaks with the media after the sentencing of Christopher Sena, the man who was found guilty in February of multiple counts of sexual assault with a minor, incest, use of a minor in the production of pornography, lewdness with a child younger than 14 and child abuse. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Spring Mountain horses don't mind the snow
Snowfall made a return to the Spring Mountains overnight, May 19, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Newly completed Project Neon HOV flyover ramp in the Spaghetti Bowl
The newly completed Project Neon HOV flyover ramp in the Spaghetti Bowl will open to traffic Monday morning, May 20, 2019, along with new HOV lanes on Interstate 15 and new HOV lane regulations on the HOV lanes on I-15 and U.S. Highway 95. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas, Clark County fire departments face off in burger eating challenge
Las Vegas City Fire Department battled Clark County Fire Department in a burger eating contest Thursday at a local Farmer Boys restaurant to raise money for the Southern Nevada Burn Foundation. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Courtyard Homeless Resource Center employees talk about their termination
Employees from the Courtyard Homeless Resource Center talk about their termination. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Highlights from the 2019 Helldorado Parade
The 2019 Helldorado Parade, which dates back 85 years, took place Saturday morning in downtown Las Vegas as part of the Las Vegas Days, formerly known as Helldorado Days, annual cowboy-themed event with a nod to the Wild West.
Clouds move across Las Vegas Valley (Michael Quine)
After record rainfall of nearly a half-inch soaked the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday evening, clouds cover the valley Friday morning with forecast for some additional rain.
Las Vegas rain tops annual average – in May
Las Vegas has now received more rainfall so far this year than the city sees in an entire average year. We’ve had 4.2 inches of rain through May 10th. The average amount for the whole year is 4.19 inches. (Harrison Keely/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Weather | Steady Rain Falls in Northwest Valley
A steady rain falls near U.S. 95 North and Ann Road in northwest Las Vegas on Thursday, May 9, 2019. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Navigate Project Neon road features
How to navigate a trio of newly opened Project Neon road features. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Rain at Aviators ballpark
Rain at the Las Vegas Aviators Ballpark on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 (Jason Lilly)
Tropicana/I-15 Interchange
The planned $200 million project is slated to begin in 2022 and finish in 2024. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas kids court and Harry Potter
Fourth graders from Hickey Elementary School made their case against Harry Potter at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Friday. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Free genetic testing through the Healthy Nevada Project
Clark County residents will be able to receive free genetic testing through the Healthy Nevada Project this year. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Treasure Hunting in Las Vegas
Sarah Collins considers herself a modern-day treasure hunter. As one of the co-owners of Main Street Peddlers Antique Mall, located in downtown Las Vegas, Collins is constantly looking for antique goods to sell in the store. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 2nd is James Holzhauer Day
Clark County Commission Chairman Marilyn Kirkpatrick presents “Jeopardy!” champ James Holzhauer with a proclamation and key to the Las Vegas Strip.
Linda Smith talks about her recently published book "Unwanted"
Linda Smith talks about her recently published book "Unwanted" in her home in Henderson, Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Asparagus harvesting at Gilcrease Orchard
Sixty acres of agricultural land in the the Las Vegas Valley offer a diverse choice of fruits and vegetables that consumers can select and pick themselves. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Thedrick Andres becomes Henderson Police Department acting chief
Henderson Police Department Acting Chief Thedrick Andres speaks about his goals in his new position at the Henderson Police headquarters, Monday, April 29, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Rain near the Spaghetti Bowl in central Las Vegas
Rain and some hail fell in the Spaghetti Bowl in central Las Vegas on Monday, April 29, 2019. (Jim Prather/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hail, rain in Las Vegas Valley
Rain and hail in Southern Highlands southwest Las Vegas, Monday, April 29, 2019. (Caitie Lilly/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Formerly homeless veteran purchases her first home
Ana Martinez, a veteran who was homeless two years ago, walks into her Las Vegas home for the first time as a homeowner mindful of those who didn't make it back. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Library director talks about library as community center
Ron Heezen discusses his hopes for the new East Las Vegas Library. (John Przybys/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Property Brothers visit Michael’s in Las Vegas Valley
Twin brothers Jonathan and Drew Scott are the hosts of Property Brothers, the hit HGTV show where they help couples find fixer-uppers and transform them into dream homes. In 2018, the brothers collaborated with Michael's on their first custom framing program. Today they're releasing new frames into that collection that range from natural to bright looking. Jonathan and Drew discuss their brand and why frames was something they wanted to pursue. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
I-15 traffic jam
A semitrailer stopped in the middle of Interstate 15 near Charleston Boulevard has slowed traffic in central Las Vegas Wednesday morning, April 17, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Rainy Tuesday
The Las Vegas Valley saw cooler temperatures and rain Tuesday afternoon. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
UNLV American Marketing Association team members present their case in New Orleans. (Layla Muha ...
UNLV first in two categories at national marketing competition
By / RJ

UNLV’s American Marketing Association won first place — and $3,000 — in the collegiate case competition in New Orleans during the AMA International Collegiate Conference. The UNLV AMA also won first place — and $550 — in the SABRE Business Simulation challenge, also in New Orleans on April 11-14. The SABRE team has five undergraduate students.

Jennifer Reed, sociology Ph.D. student at UNLV, officiates the Marriage to the Earth ceremony. ...
At UNLV, about 15 take vows in Marriage to the Earth
By / RJ

Jennifer Reed, sociology Ph.D. student at UNLV, officiated a marriage ceremony at the school’s Pida Plaza between about 15 people and the Earth. Reed began the vows and group members repeated, “Earth, we vow to become your lover. … Every day we promise to breathe in your fragrance and be opened by you … Every day we promise to enjoy your colors, and be surprised. Let us not be severed from your love …” The vows continued for several minutes until Reed pronounced the group “married to the Earth.”