Las Vegas police investigating deadly crash in eastern valley

Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal crash Monday morning in the eastern valley.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The collision happened at 7:50 a.m. near East Lake Mead Boulevard and Mount Hood Street, west of North Hollywood Boulevard, police said. It was not immediately clear how many people were killed.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

East Lake Mead Boulevard and Mount Hood Street, las vegas, nv