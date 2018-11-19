Las Vegas police resolve situation involving ‘suspicious package’

Las Vegas police investigated a suspicious package Monday in the eastern valley, but by 1 p.m. they said the situation had been resolved.

Las Vegas police are investigating a suspicious package at a bus stop on the southeast corner of Eastern Avenue and Flamingo Road. Google Street View.

“The roads and surrounding area should be open soon,” spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said in a statement at 12:47 p.m.

The package at a bus stop on the southeast corner of Eastern Avenue and Flamingo Road was reported shortly after 10:30 a.m., police spokesman Jay Rivera said.

Flamingo was closed in both directions east of Eastern.

36.114594, -115.119126