Las Vegas woman, 81, dies from injuries suffered in collision

An 81-year-old Las Vegas woman has died from her injuries after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday in the east valley, police said.

The crash happened about 9:30 a.m. at Sandhill Road and Patrick Lane, north of Sunset Road, after a 2003 Cadillac Deville collided with a 1999 Ford Expedition, the Metropolitan Police Department said Tuesday afternoon. The Clark County coroner’s office told Metro on Tuesday that the driver of the Cadillac, 81-year-old Mamie Tafras, died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

The crash happened after one of the vehicles entered the intersection during a red light traffic signal, police said. The Cadillac’s passengers, a 63-year-old woman and a 59-year-old woman, were hospitalized with serious injuries, police said.

The 28-year-old man driving the Ford, which was travelling southbound on Sandhill Road, remained at the scene and did not appear to be impaired, police said.

Tafras’ death marked the 23rd traffic-related fatality Metro has investigated this year, police said.

