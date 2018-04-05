East Valley

Man critically injured in auto-pedestrian crash in east Las Vegas

Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 5, 2018 - 6:17 am
 
Updated April 5, 2018 - 9:24 am

A man was critically injured Thursday morning after he was hit by a vehicle in the east Las Vegas Valley.

Las Vegas police were called to the intersection of Tropicana Avenue and Boulder Highway shortly after 5:30 a.m., after a man crossing outside a crosswalk was hit by a vehicle.

Part of the intersection has reopened. As of 9:20 a.m., southbound Boulder Highway at Tropicana remain closed.

The driver stopped to help the man, who was later taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

Metro’s fatal crash team was called to the scene to investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

